Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $6,104.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00580741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,470,849 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.