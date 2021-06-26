Signature Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $5,213.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

