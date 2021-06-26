Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

