Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $128,901.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006800 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,879,155 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

