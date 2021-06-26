Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stake Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Simulations Plus worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

