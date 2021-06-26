Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,878 shares of company stock valued at $18,032,159 in the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.