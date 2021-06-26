Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIXGF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $148.75 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

