SKALE Network Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $197.25 million and $26.31 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.