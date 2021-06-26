Skycoin Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $621,779.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00164986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00094843 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 1.00475501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

