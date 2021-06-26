Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 11,851 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

