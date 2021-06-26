Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

