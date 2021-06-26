SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

