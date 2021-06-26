SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.95.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $267.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

