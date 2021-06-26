Sologenic Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.06 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $204.06 million and approximately $856,039.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00164705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00094570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,674.24 or 1.00032190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,322 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

