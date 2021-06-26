SONM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SONM has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

