SONO Price Hits $0.0085 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $17,738.80 and $21.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,415.50 or 0.99497034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00337215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00378841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.97 or 0.00690327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003751 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.