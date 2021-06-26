Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.86. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 3,657 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

