South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $783.40 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

