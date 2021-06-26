South Dakota Investment Council Buys 4,585 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.20% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.00 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.