South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Target were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Target by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 95,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $241.74. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

