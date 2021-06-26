South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGI opened at $47.29 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

