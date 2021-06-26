South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SCI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

