South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.