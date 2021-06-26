South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 18,215 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

