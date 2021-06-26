South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,052,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 127,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

