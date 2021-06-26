South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SSB opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

