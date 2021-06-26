S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 638.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of S&P Global worth $213,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.