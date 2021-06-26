SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $392,332.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00165502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00093655 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,304.76 or 1.00506622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

