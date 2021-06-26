SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $24.98 million and $1.11 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

