SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Position Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. 96,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,442. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

