SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $99,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 611,544 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,770,000 after acquiring an additional 661,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after acquiring an additional 579,864 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

