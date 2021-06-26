SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 175,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

