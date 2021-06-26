SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 91,804.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,585 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $44,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $67.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.