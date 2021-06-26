Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

