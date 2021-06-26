Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $21,027.14 and $10,628.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00389792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

