Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of SPRO opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
