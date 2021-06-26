Spiking Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 167.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.