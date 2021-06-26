SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $215,584.58 and $77.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,415.50 or 0.99497034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00337215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00378841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.97 or 0.00690327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003751 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

