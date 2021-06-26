Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as £136.20 ($177.95). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £136.05 ($177.75), with a volume of 46,731 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £322.84.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

