Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Spire worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $8,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.26. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

