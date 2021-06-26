SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

