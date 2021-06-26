Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.09. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.27, with a volume of 23,143 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

