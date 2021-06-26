Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 518.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

Square stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock worth $314,995,933. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.