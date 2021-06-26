srnArt Gallery Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,725.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $920,766.31 and approximately $3,725.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00165813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00092057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,028.02 or 0.99741690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002932 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

