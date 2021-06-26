Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $712.25 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $712.25 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00166356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00095260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,542,593 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

