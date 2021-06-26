Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $21.17 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $34,366.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00380864 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003070 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016113 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,437,308 coins and its circulating supply is 117,898,271 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

