StakerDAO (STKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,337.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. StakerDAO has a market cap of $657,137.77 and approximately $2,337.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,688,122 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

