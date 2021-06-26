Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 470.70 ($6.15). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 469.20 ($6.13), with a volume of 3,709,701 shares changing hands.

STAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.92. The firm has a market cap of £14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

