Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Tops $36.87 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $36.87 million and $5.97 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

