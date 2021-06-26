Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

